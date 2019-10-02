Placido Domingo resigns as general director of LA Opera

Opera star Placido Domingo has resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera following multiple allegations of sexual harassment reported by The Associated Press.

In a statement Wednesday, Domingo said the allegations have “created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised.”

The company’s Board of Directors said in a separate statement that he performed more than 300 times in 31 different roles.

He has served as general director since 2003.

