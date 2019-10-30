Plane crashes near apartment complex in Atlanta area

Authorities responded to a plane crash near an Atlanta apartment complex. (Source: Pixabay via MGN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:43 AM, Oct 30, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) — A small plane crashed at an Atlanta-area apartment complex Wednesday, authorities said.

Crews were responding to the scene at the apartment complex near a highway, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Deon Bentley told Atlanta station WSB-TV.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta around 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet.

A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows an apartment building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus