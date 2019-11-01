Planetarium launches at the Rotunda

Thomas Jefferson always had a goal to make the Rotunda at the University of Virginia into a planetarium, and on Friday night his dream finally came true. The dome lit up with mythical creatures in the launch of the new planetarium.

Speakers and panels discussed Jefferson’s legacy and vision for science to celebrate the launch throughout the day.

The project was done by graduate students and funded by the Jefferson Trust. Amy Bonner, associate director for the Trust, said the organization granted them $30,000.

"They were excited about this concept and they communicated that excitement to our trustees, and the trustees said, I think someone said, we just can't, not fund this."

Sam Lemley, a Ph.D. candidate for English and director of the Rotunda Planetarium project, said it took them a year and a half to complete. He said the planetarium shows off more of what the Rotunda can be.

"The Rotunda is more than just a mausoleum to Jefferson's...legacy at the University,” said Lemley. “It was always intended to be an interdisciplinary and exciting space and we hope that this...is the impetus to make it that again."

The planetarium will be open every night to students, and once a month it will be open to the public. Lemley said they will post the hours and days it is open on their website.