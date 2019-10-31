Play a round of golf, support veterans at Glenmore

A local country club is inviting area residents to play a round of golf and support the military for Veterans Day.

The Club at Glenmore will be hosting Town Day on Veterans Day, during which residents of Charlottesville and the surrounding counties and their guests can come out.

Non-member golfers will get to play the private, members-only golf course for $75, which includes the green fee, the cart fee, range, and a boxed lunch.

Active military service members and veterans can play for $65.

The club says there will be an 11 a.m. shotgun start for all players, with check0in at 10:30 a.m., on Nov. 11.

A portion of the day's proceeds will be donated to the Freedom Fund and Gratitude Charlottesville.

“I hope everyone will follow the Club at Glenmore's lead and take a moment to reflect on the freedoms we all enjoy, including a carefree afternoon on an amazingly beautiful golf course,” said Freedom Fund founder Michael Kaminski. “Freedoms made possible by a veteran's sacrifice. There are no mulligans on the battlefield.”

For more information or to schedule a visit, contact Michelle DeLang Conner at (434) 817-0508 or send an email to mconner@glenmorecountryclub.com.

For reservations for Town Day, call the Pro Shop at (434) 817-0502 or send an email to jsnyder@glenmorecountryclub.com.