Poetry workshop focuses on unity in Charlottesville

People from the Charlottesville community wrote a poem about their version of unity during a poetry workshop at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library on Friday afternoon.

The theme for this year's #TheWrite2Heal was "On the Wings of Unity."

With help from WriterHouse and the Bridge Progressive Arts, participants wrote poems about what unity means to them.

Asun Cion, one of the organizers of the poetry workshop, hopes the event will help people with their healing process in light of the two-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally.

"We've been disjointed and we're still healing," Cion said. "I think it's important for Charlottesville to take this opportunity to bring the word of unity to everybody."

The poems were cut out into feathers to be placed on a sculpture of a cardinal inside the library.

