Poison center joins CDC in alert about vaping devices, lung illnesses

A local organization wants to alert the public regarding vaping and lung illnesses.

The Blue Ridge Poison Center at the University of Virginia Health System is joining the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to alert the public about nearly 100 cases of such illnesses that appear to be linked to vaping.

While no deaths have been reported, many people who have been having these issues have faced life-threatening symptoms and needed emergency medical care.

According to a release, most of the cases have been clustered in Wisconsin, but several other states have reported cases, including Illinois and Pennsylvania.

The patients reported using electronic vaping devices within a few weeks of the symptoms beginning, often with a liquid that contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

The release says the symptoms would progressively get worse over several days and mimic viral illnesses, such as the flu, or a heart attack.

Such symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, cough and chest pain.

The BRPC says anyone who is experiencing such symptoms who has used a vaping device in the past few weeks should seek medical care as soon as possible.

Local patients can contact the poison center at (800) 222-1222.