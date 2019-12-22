Police: 63-vehicle pileup in Virginia results in injuries

Police say a 63-vehicle pileup on an interstate in Virginia has left some people with critical injuries.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement that the pileup began shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday on a stretch of Interstate 64 in York County.

State police tweeted that there was fog and ice along a bridge at the time of the wreck, which left a scene of crumpled cars, tangled metal and shattered windows.

One red pickup truck was plopped atop another vehicle.

No fatalities were reported but it took crews hours to clear the roadway and reopen all lanes of traffic.