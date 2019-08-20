Police: Elderly Fla. woman dies after delivery man beats her with mallet, sets her on fire

A 75-year-old Florida woman has died after she was moved to hospice care following a bizarre and brutal attack.

It happened Monday when 21-year-old Jorge Lachazo delivered a washing machine and dryer to her home.

Lachazo was working for a company that is contracted to deliver appliances for Best Buy.

Police said he admitted to hitting the woman on the head with a mallet and burning her with acetone.

The arrest report said: “[Lachazo] made a physical motion with his hands indicating that he doused [the victim] and room with the chemical agent. He then made a motion with his hands that the chemical spontaneously combusted."

Police said Lachazo also admitted to getting in the delivery truck and fleeing the scene.

Detectives said he was showing the victim how to operate the appliances at the time of the attack.

The victim suffered multiple skull fractures and third-degree burns. Police on Tuesday said she died from her injuries.

Police said "Lachazo admitted to recently using cocaine, as well as marijuana through a vape."

The motive in the attack is not known.

Lachazo is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older and arson causing great bodily harm. The charges could be upgraded now that the victim has died.

