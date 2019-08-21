Louisiana kindergartner sent to school with cocaine, police say

Police in Louisiana arrested two people after they say a 5 year old was sent to school with a large amount of crack and powdered cocaine.

According to Slidell police, a teacher made the discovery Tuesday morning.

Police say the teacher saw the student holding a bag of white powder, which was later discovered to be cocaine. A search of the child's belongings uncovered two additional bags of crack cocaine. Police say the child had no knowledge of the drugs.

Detectives searched the child's home and discovered more drugs. They believe the drugs were being hidden in the child's clothing without the child's knowledge.

Angelica Stanley, 23, and Ellis Cousin, 51, were at the home when officers arrived.

Both Stanley and Cousin were booked on charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to a juvenile.

Police said the proper steps were taken to ensure the future well-being of the child.

Police did not say what school the child attended.

