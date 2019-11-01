Police arrest man for causing fatal multi-car crash

Police in Virginia have arrested a man they say caused a fatal multivehicle crash.

News outlets report Roanoke County police charged 57-year-old Kenneth Inger with involuntary manslaughter on Thursday. He's accused of crashing into the back of a car on Sept. 10, killing its driver, Thomas Orr II, and setting off a chain of collisions. Police say Orr's vehicle went off the road and hit a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say Inger then hit another car that was also pushed into a pickup truck.

Inger and another driver were taken to a hospital. The driver of the truck wasn't hurt.

An online court docket didn't list an initial date for Inger's case. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.