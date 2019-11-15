Police ask for help to find driver involved in fatal crash

The Virginia State Police is asking for help to find a man in connection with a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning in Culpeper County.

According to police, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Sperryville Pike, just north of Gibson Mill Road.

Police say a 2000 Ford Explorer was heading north on Sperryville Pike when the driver lost control, crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit a 2007 Saturn Ion head-on.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 38-year-old Earl J. Nicholson, Jr. of Fredericksburg, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, he was not admitted to the hospital, because police say he walked away as soon as the ambulance transporting him arrived at the area hospital.

The driver of the Saturn, identified as 54-year-old Pamela J. Mozingo of Culpeper, died at the scene of the crash. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Two passengers who were in the Saturn, both adult men, were flown to the University of Virginia Health System with life-threatening injuries. Again, police say neither person was wearing a seat belt.

VSP says charges are pending in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on Nicholson's whereabouts is asked to call the Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell phone or (540) 829-7766.