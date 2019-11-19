Police ask for help to find missing man

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man.

According to police, 58-year-old Mark Kenneth Robbins was last seen Sunday in the area of Lambs Road.

He is a white man, 5-foot-7 and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Robbins was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweater, a black beanie hat and carrying a yellow backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jon McKay at (434) 296-5807.

 
