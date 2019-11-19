Police ask for information on weekend crash on Richmond Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help concerning a Sunday crash on Richmond Road at the eastbound Interstate 64 ramp.

The police department says the crash occurred around 6:50 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any other information regarding it is asked to contact Officer J. Morris at (434) 296-5807.

Police say the crash two black vehicles, a 2000 Toyota sedan and a 2010 Buick SUV.

At this time, no further information is available regarding this crash.

 
