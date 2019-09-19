Police chase across jurisdictions ends in fatal crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash following a chase that began in Chesterfield County on Thursday morning.

According to police, VSP was notified around 10 a.m. with a description of a suspect vehicle that was being sought by the Chesterfield County Police Department.

WWBT in Richmond reports that the Chesterfield County Police Department says the vehicle was wanted in connection with a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo on Amberdale Drive.

Officers identified the vehicle and chased it into Richmond but then lost sight of it.

Troopers found the vehicle about ten minutes after receiving the report about it on the Downtown Expressway/195 in Richmond and continued the pursuit.

The chase then continued onto Interstate 64 westbound in Henrico County, until the suspect Nissan Xterra ran off the left side of the interstate and overturned several times in the median.

One person was ejected from the Nissan and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A second man was taken to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the chase.

The crash is under investigation and police say charges are pending.