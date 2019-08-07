Police clear USA Today, Gannett headquarters following report of armed man

Police have cleared the northern Virginia office building that houses USA Today without incident after receiving a report of an armed man.

First responders are seen near the building that houses Gannett and USA Today, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in McLean, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said Wednesday afternoon that SWAT teams had concluded their search and found no evidence that any crime had occurred.

Police said a 911 call came in around noon Wednesday from the building saying an armed former employee had been seen there.

Roessler said that person had since been found at another location.

Roessler said police are investigating whether that individual had even been in the building.