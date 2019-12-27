Police collected DNA from third person connected to Majors' death

The New York Police Department held a press conference Friday during which it addressed questions concerning the release of a person of interest in the death of Tess Majors.

The teen, who was the third person taken into custody in the case, was found in the Bronx early Thursday morning and questioned by police before being released into the custody of his attorneys.

Days before, officials had released images of the teen, saying he was wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal stabbing of Majors earlier this month in a New York park.

According to police, there was a court order from a Manhattan judge for DNA evidence to be collected from the teen.

"His attorneys were present for the entire process, and the subject exercised his legal right not to answer any questions," said Detective Rodney Harrison. "At 3 p.m., he was released to his attorney with the consent of his mother. The investigation is still active and ongoing as we continue to obtain further forensic evidence."

There have also been reports of racist and offensive robocalls that students at Barnard College have been receiving since the homicide of their classmate. CBS19 News also received one of the calls.

Police in New York say the call is also under investigation and officials are trying to determine if it should be considered a hate crime and harassment.