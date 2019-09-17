Police continue investigating fatal Buckingham County fire

The investigation into a fire that killed three people in Buckingham County is continuing.

The Virginia State Police is leading that investigation.

According to a statement from police, officials are still awaiting positive identification of the three people who were found in the home following the fire on Monday.

However, a young man who claimed to be a relative identified the family to CBS19 News, saying they were his mother, step-father and 10-year-old brother.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and officials say it has not yet been determined if that cause was accidental or intentional.