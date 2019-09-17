Police continue investigating fatal Buckingham County fire

By  | 
Posted:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The investigation into a fire that killed three people in Buckingham County is continuing.

The Virginia State Police is leading that investigation.

According to a statement from police, officials are still awaiting positive identification of the three people who were found in the home following the fire on Monday.

However, a young man who claimed to be a relative identified the family to CBS19 News, saying they were his mother, step-father and 10-year-old brother.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and officials say it has not yet been determined if that cause was accidental or intentional.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus