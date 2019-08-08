Police continue to investigate 1999 homicide

Thursday marks 20 years since a New Kent County teen was shot and killed, and the case remains unsolved.

The Virginia State Police says 18-year-old Sara Bruehl of Mechanicsville was driving on Interstate 64 near the Bottoms Bridge exit when she was killed.

Aug. 8, 1999 was a Sunday, and the incident occurred around 9:10 p.m.

Bruehl was with two of her friends; all three had recently graduated from Atlee High School in Hanover County.

She was killed before her car crashed off the right side of the interstate. An 18-year-old female passenger was also shot but recovered, and a 17-year-old female passenger in the backseat suffered some injuries in the crash.

Chris McIlwee, Bruehl's mother, says she has never given up hope that her daughter's case will one day be solved.

McIlwee created a Facebook page in Bruehl's honor, hoping it will help generate tips for police to investigate.

In a post on that page, she says her daughter was on her way home from a trip to the beach with a couple of friends when she was shot in what police described as a road rage or drive-by shooting incident.

Police have said an unknown man in a small, red car was following the teens.

Police say both vehicles were headed east on the interstate when the suspect pulled alongside in the right lane, rolled down the driver's side window, and fired four shots into Bruehl's car.

Bruehl was shot twice in the head.

The suspect has been described as a light-skinned African-American or Hispanic man with dark eyes and a goatee.

He was reportedly driving a small, red car with tinted windows and halogen lights.

Police say witnesses say Bruehl and this unknown driver had engaged in a "cat-and-mouse" game of speeding up, slowing down and changing lanes on a 20-mile stretch of the interstate.

Police say the investigation into this case remains active and anyone with information is asked to call (804) 537-6788.