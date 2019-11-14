Police department adds collection for elderly residents to annual toy drive

An annual toy drive to help children in Charlottesville is getting underway on Friday.

The Charlottesville Police Department is kicking off its Santa Van drive, which collects toys for the community.

The department is asking for the community's help to stuff the van full of gifts for area kids, but it is also adding something to help elderly area residents who may feel forgotten during the holidays.

It is asking for donations to make the holiday for those residents as well as the children.

To fill the van, the department is looking for unwrapped toys in the $5 to $10 range, monetary donation or gift cards.

Donations can be dropped off at the CPD lobby or at City Hall on East Market Street and at C-Ville Coffee on Harris Street through Dec. 18.

Monetary donations can be made payable to the Charlottesville Police Foundation, PO Box 2631, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

The gifts will be delivered on Dec. 19 and 20.

For more information, call Officer O. Collier at (434) 970-3280.