Police hope new website and increased reward will help solve 2009 murders

Virginia State Police announced in a press release Friday that local, state, and federal law enforcement are hopeful that a new website and $100,000 reward will generate renewed interest and additional information related to the 2009 murders of Heidi Childs, 18, and David Metzler, 19.

August 26,2019 marks 10 years since Childs and Metzler’s murders. According to state police, both were just weeks into their sophomore year at VT when the two headed to Caldwell Fields in David’s navy 1992 Toyota Camry that Wednesday night in 2009. Investigators have determined that it was sometime between 8:25 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2009 that both teenagers were shot and killed.

David’s guitar, which he had brought along to play that night, was still in the car, but Heidi’s purse, credit cards, VT ID and lanyard, camera, and cell phone were gone and are still missing. Their bodies were discovered in that same parking lot early the next morning, Aug. 27, 2009, by a man walking his dogs.

State police have asked those interested in learning more about Metzler, Childs and the investigation are encouraged to go to the new website established for this case at https://vspunsolved.com/. The public can give online tips on the site and can remain anonymous if they chose. Tips can also be received by phone at 540-375-9589.

“We have specific individuals we are interested in and pursuing related to this case,” said Lt. Colonel Tim Lyon, Director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “We have an extensive inventory of evidence collected from the scene and from vehicles seized during the course of the investigation. We have DNA, and are working to take advantage of 10 years worth of technological and scientific advancements in DNA testing and criminal databases.”

Lyon said they still need the public’s help to fit the pieces together.

The FBI, who recently joined the investigation, contributed $28,000 towards the reward, increasing the total to $100,000.

“It’s been 10 years. It’s time to come forward and let these families find some sense of peace,” said Lyon. “Heidi’s parents and siblings, David’s parents and siblings, their friends have all been held hostage long enough. Now’s the chance to share whatever details, suspicions, odd behavior, and/or information anyone has in connection with these unsolved murders.”