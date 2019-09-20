Police identify men involved in police chase, fatal crash

The Virginia State Police has identified two men who were in a vehicle involved in a multi-jurisdictional police chase and a fatal crash on Thursday.

According to police, the man who died in the crash was 36-year-old Antonie Deangelo Thomas of Richmond. He was thrown from the vehicle when it crashed on Interstate 64.

The second man who was in the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Dorell Percell Taylor of Richmond. He was taken to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries suffered in the crash.

Police say the men were wanted in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in Chesterfield County.

The crash occurred Thursday morning in Henrico County. It remains under investigation and charges are pending.