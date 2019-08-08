Police identify moped rider killed in Orange County crash

Updated: Thu 10:50 PM, Aug 08, 2019

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police has identified a moped rider who was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Orange County.

According to police, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 13,400 block of James Madison Highway, near Sedwick Lane.

Police say a 2015 Honda moped, ridden by 38-year-old Douglas G. Partin of Orange, was heading south on James Madison Highway when it tried to make a left turn.

The moped pulled across the northbound lanes and into the path of a 2018 Honda Accord, which was unable to stop and hit it.

Police say Partin, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The driver of the Accord, 29-year-old Sarah M. McLaughlin of Keswick, was not hurt. She was wearing a seat belt.

 
