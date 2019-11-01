Police identify pedestrian who was hit on Seminole Trail near Gander Drive

The Albemarle County Police Department says a pedestrian who was hit while trying to cross Seminole Trail north of Charlottesville died of his injuries over the weekend.

According to police, the crash occurred around 12 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the area of Gander Drive.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Bradley Shaun Dorman of Charlottesville, was crossing Seminole Trail when he was hit by a northbound vehicle in the far-left turn lane on Seminole Trail.

He passed away due to his injuries on Oct. 27.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not found to be at fault in the crash and will not face any charges.