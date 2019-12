The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Simmons Gap Road on Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. near the intersection with Plunkett Road.

Police say 22-year-old Forest Wayne Rogers of Dyke died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is still under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.