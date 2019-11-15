Police identify victims of Nelson County house fire

The Virginia State Police has identified two people who were killed in an October fire in Nelson County.

According to police, the fire occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 23 on the 1000 block of Hunting Lodge Road in Wingina.

Officials from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and the Nelson County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and found two bodies inside the home.

The bodies have now been identified as the residents, 79-year-old Herbert L. Goolsby and 81-year-old Shirley M. Tinnell.

Their remains had been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification.

Police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but the origin and cause remain under investigation.