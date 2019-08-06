Police identify woman killed in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Nelson County woman was killed in a crash in the Lovingston area on July 30.

According to police, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on July 30 at the intersection of Thomas Nelson Highway and Northside Lane.

Police say a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Cruze tried to turn left onto Northside Lane, but as it pulled across the northbound lanes of Thomas Nelson Highway, it pulled into the path of a tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer was unable to stop and hit the Cruze in the side.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 70-year-old Gail J. Mankie of Norwood, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 33-year-old Nathan L. Creason of Russiaville, Indiana, was not hurt in the crash.

Police say both people were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

 
