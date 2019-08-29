Police investigating animal mistreatment at Madison County animal shelter

Madison County has asked Virginia State Police to investigate allegations of criminal activity at the Madison County animal shelter, including mistreatment of animals.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is also investigating the shelter with the county's cooperation.

A former shelter employee says the shelter routinely denied medical care to animals, euthanized animals that should have been made available for adoption, and asked employees to lie about the fate of animals.

State records indicate that the Madison County shelter euthanizes cats at a rate double the state average.