Police investigating break in at children's clothing store

Someone broke into an Albemarle County children's clothing store on Thanksgiving.

The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating the incident at Kid to Kid.

Officers responded to the scene after the store's alarm went off around 2 p.m. Thursday.

While the suspect was not there when the officers arrived, they did find evidence of a break-in.

The store posted an image on its Facebook page of the man caught by a security camera.

The investigation is ongoing.

The store was closed for the holiday, but the Facebook post says it will be open as planned on Friday.