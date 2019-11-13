Police investigating fatal crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Madison County.

According to police, the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Ridgeview Drive near the intersection with Wilderness Road.

A 2003 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 35-year-old Melonie S. Spindle of Madison, was heading south on Ridgeview Drive when she lost control of the vehicle, ran off the right side off the road, hit a mailbox, overcorrected, and then ran off the left side of the road where the vehicle overturned.

Police say Spindle was not wearing a seat belt and was partially thrown from the Jeep.

She was flown to the University of Virginia Health System where she later died of her injuries.

Two passengers, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say neither one was wearing a seat belt.

Members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Madison County Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

 
