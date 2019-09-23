Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Greene County

The Virginia State Police are asking for help to find a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Greene County.

According to police, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and involved a motorcyclist.

Police say a motorcycle heading north on Route 29 in Greene County ran off the side of the road and the rider was thrown into the northbound travel lane.

A few minutes later, an older-model maroon, two-door Toyota Solara with a missing front wheel well hit the motorcyclist and drove off.

After hitting the motorcyclist, the Toyota stopped at the Sheetz on Route 29 near Ruckersville and then continued north on 29.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified pending notification of his family, died at the scene.

Police say the Toyota may have Virginia tags that include the letters WPG.

This crash is under investigation, and anyone with information concerning it is asked to call the Virginia State Police Charlottesville Area Office at (434) 293-3223 or by sending an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.