Part of Route 29 South reopened Friday evening following a multi-vehicle crash near the interchange with Interstate 64.

The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The southbound lanes of Route 29 were closed for a little more than two hours, causing major backups during the evening rush.

The road reopened around 7:45 p.m.

At this time, there is no word on injuries or charges in this case.