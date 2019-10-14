Police investigating possible further damage to Jackson statue

It appears more damage has been done to one of the Confederate monuments in downtown Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating but has not officially released any information yet.

However, it looks like the sword in the hand of a male angel figure on the base of the Stonewall Jackson statue has been damaged further than it was last month.

Someone has also taped a sign reading "1619" over the no trespassing sign next to the statue.

That date references the first time enslaved Africans arrived in what was then the English colony of Virginia.

Both the Jackson statue and the statue of Robert E. Lee in a nearby park have been vandalized multiple times, mostly with spray paint.

They were both physically damaged in September. Scroll down to see an image of the sword with that initial damage.