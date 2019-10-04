Police investigating reports of a monkey on the loose

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says it is investigating several reports of a monkey on the loose in the city.

According to police, the animal has been described by witnesses as a small monkey and it was seen in the area of Hardy Drive and Eighth Street.

Police have contacted animal control and are also working with a game warden.

So far, it is not known where the animal came from, but if caught, it cannot be taken to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.

Police say a zoo may have to be contacted to find care for the monkey while officials try to identify the owner.

 
