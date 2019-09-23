Police investigating robbery on Wertland Street

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred over the weekend on Wertland Street.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Wertland Street, near the University of Virginia.

The UVA Police Department was notified about the incident around 1 p.m by the Charlottesville Police Department.

Police say two UVA students were assaulted and robbed in or near the parking garage.

The students reported there was a physical altercation between them and about seven other people they do not know.

Both students were hurt and one student's cell phone was taken.

The suspects left the area in a green Toyota Highlander.

There are no descriptions available for any suspects in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 977-9041 or the UVA Police Department at (434) 924-7166. Information can also be reported anonymously by using the LiveSafe app or by texting UVATIPS to 974637.