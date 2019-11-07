Police investigating shooting at Albemarle apartment complex

Two people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Albemarle County.

The Albemarle County Police Department is on the scene on Commonwealth Drive.

The incident, which occurred around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, is under investigation.

Police at the scene say the victims, both men, were in stable condition when they were taken to the hospital.

Police are reportedly looking for a suspect.

Officers also say there is no threat to the community and they are investigating this as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.