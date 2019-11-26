Police investigating shooting on Hardy Drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening on Hardy Drive.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on the 800 block of Hardy Drive where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the University of Virginia Health System for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information to be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 9670-3280 or CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

 
