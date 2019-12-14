Police investigating shooting on Riverside Avenue

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 12:06 PM, Dec 14, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Riverside Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene for a report of shots fired at 5:47 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police are asking people with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at (434)-977-4000.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus