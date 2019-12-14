Police investigating shooting on Riverside Avenue

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Riverside Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene for a report of shots fired at 5:47 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police are asking people with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at (434)-977-4000.