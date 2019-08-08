Police investigating small plane crash in Albemarle County

The Virginia State Police responded to a small plane crash in Albemarle County on Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 9:35 a.m. on a property off of the 5200 block of Plank Road, in the North Garden area.

A small plane, a 1976 Cessna Skyhawk, traveling from Hickory, North Carolina to Warrenton, Virginia experienced engine trouble and tried to make an emergency landing at an airstrip in the area.

However, it missed the airstrip, hit a fence, and flipped over before coming to rest in a field.

The pilot, identified as 61-year-old Robert j. Fecteau, suffered some scrapes and scratches but was otherwise not hurt.

An investigation is underway, and the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified.

Engine failure is being investigated as the cause of the crash.