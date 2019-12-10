Police investigating tractor trailer crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that involved a man from Buckingham County.

According to police, the crash occurred Tuesday around 12:05 a.m. on Route 3 just east of the intersection with Brock Road in Spotsylvania County.

Police say the 2018 International tractor trailer was heading east on Route 3 when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, and then overturned.

The driver of the tractor trailer has been identified as 33-year-old Jamal A. Stanton of Arvonia. He was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.

The truck leaked diesel onto the shoulder, which caused eastbound Route 3 to be closed for several hours.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.