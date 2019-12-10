Police investigating tractor trailer crash

Virginia State Police
By  | 
Posted:

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that involved a man from Buckingham County.

According to police, the crash occurred Tuesday around 12:05 a.m. on Route 3 just east of the intersection with Brock Road in Spotsylvania County.

Police say the 2018 International tractor trailer was heading east on Route 3 when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, and then overturned.

The driver of the tractor trailer has been identified as 33-year-old Jamal A. Stanton of Arvonia. He was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.

The truck leaked diesel onto the shoulder, which caused eastbound Route 3 to be closed for several hours.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus