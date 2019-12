Police are looking for help identifying 14-year-old in connection with the murder of Tess Majors.

The unidentified teen allegedly jumped out of a car that was bringing him to the police station on Monday.

The 13-year-old already in custody told police he was with two of his friends and one of them stabbed Majors.

A memorial service will be held tomorrow at St. Anne's Belfield, where Majors graduated from last year.