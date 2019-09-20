Police officially release identities of adults killed in Buckingham County fire

The Virginia State Police has officially released the identities of two adults who were killed in a house fire in Buckingham County.

According to police, the adults were 56-year-old Early J. Booker and 45-year-old Colette N. Booker. A juvenile was also killed.

The fire occurred just before 5 a.m. Monday on the 20300 block of James Anderson Highway near Dillwyn.

Volunteer fire departments from Dillwyn, Buckingham, Toga and Arvonia all responded to the scene and found the home engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was put out, officials found the three bodies inside.

Officials say the fire investigation is still ongoing to identify the cause of the fire.