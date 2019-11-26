Police pledging greater presence on tacky holiday lights tour

File image of a Christmas light display
By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Police in suburban Richmond say they have plans to deal with some of the negative side effects from one of the area’s most popular Christmas traditions: tacky lights tours.

The over-the-top holiday displays draw lines of cars, buses and limos. The vehicles can snarl traffic, and neighbors have also complained about drunken and disorderly conduct, including tour participants urinating on lawns after too much partying.

Henrico County police tell the Richmond Times-Dispatch the department will be sending officers into congested neighborhoods on bicycles and on foot to patrol. They will write tickets for drunken and disorderly behavior and will be looking out for double parking.

The department also recently called a meeting with the Virginia Limousine Association to address residents’ concerns about the negative side effects.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus