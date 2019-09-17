Police receiving calls on stolen packages

The Charlottesville Police Department says it is receiving numerous reports regarding stolen packages.

According to a tweet, there have bee more than a dozen calls of packages being stolen in the University of Virginia area.

Police urge anyone who is expecting a delivery, and who will not be home when the package is expected to arrive, to contact their carrier for other delivery options.

If a package is stolen, the resident should report it to their local law enforcement agency, which for Charlottesville residents can be done by calling (434) 970-3280.