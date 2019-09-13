Police release images of suspicious device found during traffic stop

The Charlottesville Police Department released this image of a suspicious device that was found in a vehicle on Sept. 9 during a traffic stop on Sycamore Street.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some pictures of the suspicious device that was found in a vehicle on Sycamore Street earlier this week.

According to a release, the images are being sent out in response to inquiries regarding the device, which was discovered by a K-9 during a traffic stop on Monday.

Police say, based on the pipe-bomb design of the pressurized device, it is inaccurate to characterize it as an "air pump."

The device has been sent to a state lab for analysis, and local officials are awaiting the results of that analysis.

The release says CPD and the Virginia State Police responded appropriately by containing and then disrupting the device.

The Charlottesville Police Department released this image of an x-ray taken of the suspicious device that was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Sycamore Street on Sept. 9. (click image to enlarge)
The Charlottesville Police Department released this image of an example of a pipe bomb improvised explosive device. (click image to expand)
 
