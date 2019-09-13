Police release images of suspicious device found during traffic stop

The Charlottesville Police Department has released some pictures of the suspicious device that was found in a vehicle on Sycamore Street earlier this week.

According to a release, the images are being sent out in response to inquiries regarding the device, which was discovered by a K-9 during a traffic stop on Monday.

Police say, based on the pipe-bomb design of the pressurized device, it is inaccurate to characterize it as an "air pump."

The device has been sent to a state lab for analysis, and local officials are awaiting the results of that analysis.

The release says CPD and the Virginia State Police responded appropriately by containing and then disrupting the device.