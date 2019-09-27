Police say man has died following Wednesday crash

The Albemarle County Police Department says a man has died following a crash that occurred on Wednesday.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Rio Road, near where it intersects with the John Warner Parkway.

Police say the vehicle drove off the roadway and came to a stop in a grassy area near the entrance to the Dunlora neighborhood.

The driver, identified as 65-year-old Mark Wayne Agee, was taken to the University of Virginia Health System, where he later died.

Police say no one else was in the vehicle, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

ACPD reports this is the sixth fatal crash it has investigated this year.