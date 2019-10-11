Police say misinterpreted game reference caused mall evacuation

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) -- Police in northern Virginia have concluded that the evacuation of a shopping mall last month happened because a child shouted a misinterpreted video game reference inside a movie theater.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that authorities found that no crime was committed. They also said no charges will be filed regarding the incident in mid-September in Arlington.

Police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage that showed a juvenile shouting, "Pennywise has sharpshooter activated!" during the movie "IT: Chapter Two." The juvenile was referencing the clown antagonist of the "IT" franchise. It's based on a 1986 novel by Stephen King. "Sharpshooter mode," is a feature in some video games.

Some interpreted that to mean there was an active shooter.

Authorities say one person suffered a minor injury during the ensuing evacuation.

 
