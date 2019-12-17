Police searching for second suspect in New York stabbing

A manhunt is underway for a second teenager who is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a young woman from Charlottesville.

Tess Majors, a recent St. Anne's-Belfield graduate, was a college student in New York City.

According to CBS News, a family member of the 14-year-old was bringing the teen in for questioning regarding the case when he bolted from that relative's car.

A 13-year-old boy is already in custody and facing charges for the stabbing.

Police say that teen told a detective he and two friends had gone to a New York City park on Wednesday evening in order to rob someone and then watched as his friends allegedly stabbed and choked Majors.

Police have searched a pond in the park for evidence connected to the case, but sources say no murder weapon has yet been found and there were no eyewitnesses to the incident.