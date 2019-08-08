Police seek information on armed robbery suspect

Updated: Thu 10:49 PM, Aug 08, 2019

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Kangaroo gas station on the 1000 block of Rio Road East just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a heavyset African-American man, about 6-foot, entered the store with a weapon and demanded money.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000 or by sending an email to Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

 
