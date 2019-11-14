Police seeking driver, owner of vehicle involved in crash on Elm Street

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to find the driver of a car that crashed into a utility pole on Elm Street on Wednesday night.

According to police, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Elm Street.

Officers found a Volkswagen Passat that had hit a utility pole and overturned in the roadway when they got to the scene of the crash.

However, they determined that any occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, has left the scene before they arrived.

At this time, police say no injuries have been reported in connection with this crash.

Officers are working to locate and contact the owners of the Passat, and anyone with information is asked to call Officer J. Tennyson at (434) 970-3280 or Crimestoppers at (434) 977-4000.