Police seize enough fentanyl to kill 14,000 people during drug raid at Ohio home

Police took nine people into custody while executing a search warrant at a suspected drug den in Ohio.

According to Columbus police, the raid took place on Sept. 11 at a home on North Roys Avenue on the city’s west side.

Once inside the home, law enforcement officers encountered feces and urine throughout the house and numerous housing code violations, including electricity being stolen from another source.

Police recovered 43 grams of fentanyl, six grams of cocaine, three grams of heroin, and cash.

The amount of fentanyl that was seized from the home is enough to kill approximately 14,000 people, the Columbus Police Department estimated.

Two of the nine people who were taken into custody during the operation, Mark Buckler and Timothy Peck, had previous warrants for their arrest and were taken to jail.

